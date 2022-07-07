Verlander gets MLB-leading 11th win as Astros down KC 5-2

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — Justin Verlander got his MLB-leading 11th win, Yordan Alvarez hit his 26th homer and the Houston Astros beat the Kansas City Royals 5-2 to take the series 3-1. Jose Altuve added a homer and three RBIs for the Astros. They bounced back after a 7-4 loss Wednesday night that snapped an eight-game winning streak. Verlander grinded through six innings, allowing seven hits and two runs — one earned — with eight strikeouts to lower his ERA to 2.00 in his return from Tommy John surgery. His ERA, opponent average (1.90) and WHIP (0.97) all rank second in the American League.