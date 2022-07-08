Alker takes share of lead in Senior Players Championship

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Steven Alker shot a bogey-free 4-under 66 on Friday for a share of the second-round lead in the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship with Joe Durant, Tim Petrovic and Alex Cejka. A three-time winner this season and the Charles Schwab Cup points leader, Alker had three straight birdies on Nos. 14-16 on his first nine and added another on the par-5 second. Alker won the Senior PGA Championship in late May in Michigan for his first senior major victory. The leaders were at 6-under 134. Durant birdied three of his last four holes in a 65. Petrovic shot 66, and Cejka 70. Defending champion Steve Stricker had a bogey-free 65 to join Ernie Els, Woody Austin and David Toms at 5 under.