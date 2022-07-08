FIFA, Qatar prepare beer policy for soccer fans at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Beer with alcohol is expected to be sold at World Cup stadiums in Qatar but fans may be allowed to take only non-alcoholic drinks to their seats. FIFA and Qatari organizers are still working on plans to serve all fans who want to drink. The 32-team tournament starts in November in the Muslim-majority country. Hospitality packages offering “premium beverages” at stadiums have been sold since last year. A policy for most fans and long-time World Cup sponsor Budweiser needs finalizing. The favored option is serving beer in stadium compounds before and after games. Fans could take non-alcoholic Budweiser Zero to their seats.