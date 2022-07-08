Rays break silence on lawsuit filed by limited partners

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays say the latest lawsuit filed by a group of limited partners who accuse Stuart Sternberg of wrongfully taking control of the team is a continuation of a “meritless and relentless campaign” against the club and its principal owner. The lawsuit filed in Pinellas-Pasco Circuit Court on June 27 alleges Sternberg transferred legal ownership to a company he owns without the consent of five limited partners, who together own less than 10% of the team. Similar suits were filed by the limited partners in May 2021 and February 2022. The Rays say the lawsuits are baseless.