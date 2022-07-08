Trout, Ohtani, Betts, Turner to start All-Star Game in LA

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels were elected Friday to start in the July 19 All-Star Game along with Mookie Betts and Trea Turner of the host Dodgers. Toronto catcher Alejandro Kirk and Miami second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. were elected to start as first-time All-Stars. They finished atop their positions in the second round of fan voting. Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees and Ronald Acuña Jr. of the World Series champion Atlanta Braves were elected from the first round of balloting as the top vote-getters in their leagues.