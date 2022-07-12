A save that’s all it’s quacked up to be: Bend family and neighbors come together to rescue 10 baby ducks

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Kim Shoop's Tuesday morning was a bit different from normal, but ended in heart-warming fashion.

About a month ago, a duck had laid 10 eggs near Shoop's driveway in Bend. Tuesday morning, Shoop's daughter noticed that all of the eggs had hatched.

A few minutes later, Shoop's daughter saw the mom duck quacking over a nearby storm drain. As it turns out, all 10 of the babies had slipped into the drain area.

Shoop, her husband and their neighbor Barb scooped out all the babies with an aquarium fish net, then walked to a nearby canal, with mom in tow, to put the ducklings in water.

