Sterling bids farewell to City, edges closer to Chelsea

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Raheem Sterling is edging closer to a move to Chelsea as he bids farewell to Manchester City. Sterling is on the cusp of completing a transfer of around $60 million to City’s Premier League rival. He has reportedly flown out to Los Angeles to join up with Chelsea on its preseason tour and put pen to paper on a five-year deal. The England attacking midfielder posted an emotional message on social media confirming the end of his seven-year stint at City. Sterling helped City to win four league titles and scored 131 goals in 339 games across all competitions.

