C.O. Villages, City of Bend hear feedback on proposed shelter site on 27th Street

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- It was a packed house at Desert Streams Church in southeast Bend Thursday night.

People living in the neighborhood and church parishioners gathered to learn more about the proposed Central Oregon Villages shelter site at the church off 27th Street and to give feedback.

A few of the topics discussed were 24/7 on-site staffing and a 500-foot perimeter to stop unregulated campsites from starting. An example of the small Pallet house was on display for the neighbors to check out.

Feedback from Thursday's open house will be incorporated into the proposal that comes before the city.