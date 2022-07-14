Twitter briefly hit by outage impacting many users

By Jennifer Korn

Twitter’s turbulent week continues.

Twitter was briefly hit by a significant outage on Thursday morning, with tens of thousands of users reporting issues using the social media site, according to Down Detector.

The reports of service interruptions appeared to begin spiking around 8:00 a.m. ET, according to Down Detector, which tracks internet outages. At around 8:30 a.m., reports began to fall sharply. By 9:00 a.m, many users appeared to have service restored.

“Some of you are having issues accessing Twitter and we’re working to get it back up and running for everyone,” the company tweeted at 9:10 a.m. “Thanks for sticking with us.”

The cause of the outage is not clear. In response to a request for comment, Twitter said it’s “looking into the issue.”

The outage comes during a fraught period for the company. On Friday, Elon Musk moved to terminate his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter after weeks of raising doubts about going through with the deal. On Tuesday, Twitter’s legal team filed a lawsuit against Musk to force him to move forward with the deal.

