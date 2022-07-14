With elections in sight, Brazil increases spending cap

By DIANE JEANTET

Associated Press

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Millions of Brazilians will get a hefty boost from a measure approved by Brazil’s Congress that sharply raises subsidies for the poor. It’s also likely to bolster incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro’s reelection campaign because it comes less than three months before voting. Lawmakers voted Wednesday to declare a state of emergency that waives a constitutional cap on government spending. That will allow the equivalent of about $7.6 billion to increase welfare benefits and other subsidies at a time of double-digit inflation and persistent unemployment. The bump is temporary, however, ending in December.