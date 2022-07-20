Paid Leave Oregon worker and employer contributions start in January; benefits begin in fall of 2023

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- In a little more than a year, you’ll be able to take extended time off work, while being paid.

David Gerstenfeld, acting director for the Oregon Employment Department, announced the program dates and website information Wednesday in a news conference.

“Employees will begin having access to Paid Leave Oregon benefits starting in September of 2023,” Gerstenfeld said.

Paid Leave Oregon is a state program meant to give you paid time off work, without threat of losing your job.

The time off ranges from 12-14 weeks per year, and covers the following life events:

Family Leave, which includes the birth of a child, time to bond with a child, and time to care for a family member with a serious injury or illness.

Medical Leave, to care for yourself when you have a serious illness or injury.

And Safe Leave, meant for survivors of sexual assaults, domestic violence, harassment, or stalking.

You’ll have to apply for the paid leave, and are eligible if you’ve made at least $1,000 the year before applying.

Once on leave, you’ll be paid a percentage of your wage, depending on how much you earn.

One caveat: The funds are coming from your own paycheck.

“Most employees and large employers in Oregon will begin paying contributions towards the new paid leave benefit, starting Jan. 1 2023,” Gerstenfeld said.

The contribution rate is 1 percent of an employee's wages, with employees paying 60% of that and your employer 40%.

What that means is no more than 0.6% percent of your gross pay will go toward Paid Leave Oregon.