Paid Leave Oregon website launches

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Paid Leave Oregon’s website is now online at paidleave.oregon.gov.

Paid Leave Oregon is a new program that allows employees to take paid time off for some of life’s most important moments. It covers leave for the birth or adoption of a child, for serious illness or injury, for taking care of a seriously ill family member, and for domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking or harassment.

Starting Jan. 1, 2023, most employees and large employers in Oregon will begin paying contributions toward paid leave. Employees will pay 60 percent, and large employers will pay 40 percent of the 1 percent contribution rate. For example, if an employee makes $1,000, the employee will pay $6 and the employer will pay $4. Small employers with less than 25 employees are not required to make payments.

Paid leave contributions will go into a trust fund, which in turn, will provide the revenue for employees’ paid leave benefits starting Sept. 3, 2023.

Information about benefits, contributions and more is on the new website at paidleave.oregon.gov:

Information for employers, employees and self-employed people

Frequently asked questions

Rules on how the program will work

Program resources and fact sheets

A “Get Involved” section with: A calendar listing upcoming engagement opportunities A request portal for the Paid Leave team to present to your business or organization A contact form, where anyone can submit questions and receive a response within two business days. We encourage employers, employees and the public to use this form to contact us with questions.



The new site also has Google translate features, is more accessible, and is mobile-friendly.

This winter, the website will relaunch in 11 languages with interactive tools for employers and employees, such as a benefits calculator.