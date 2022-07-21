Skip to Content
CNN - Weather/Environment
July 20, 2022 5:37 AM
Here are some US cities that set records this week as temperatures soared to as high as 115 degrees

<i>Lisa Krantz/Reuters</i><br/>Construction workers Anthony Harris and Angel Gonzalez take a water break during an excessive heat warning in San Antonio
Construction workers Anthony Harris and Angel Gonzalez take a water break during an excessive heat warning in San Antonio

By Robert Shackelford, Mike Saenz and Dave Alsup, CNN

Some daily record high temperatures were set Tuesday and Wednesday across multiple states as extreme heat scorched the south central US — part of a heat wave affecting even more of the country Thursday.

Here are some of the record highs for July 20 set in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Missouri:

• Lawton, Oklahoma: 111, tying a record set in 2018

• Abilene, Texas: 110, breaking a record of 107 set in 1936

• Del Rio, Texas: 108, breaking record of 106 set in 2009

• San Antonio, Texas: 104, breaking record of 101 that was most recently tied in 1996

• Fayetteville, Arkansas: 103, breaking record of 102 set in 2012

• West Plains, Missouri: 104, breaking record of 101 set in 1964

• Springfield, Missouri: 103, tying record set in 2006

Here are some of the record highs for July 19 set in Texas and Oklahoma:

Wichita Falls, Texas: 115, breaking a record of 112 set in 2018

Borger, Texas: 111, breaking a record of 109 set in 2018

Abilene, Texas: 110, breaking a record of 108 set in 1936

Oklahoma City: 110, breaking a record of 109 set in 1936

Amarillo, Texas: 108, breaking a record of 105 set in 2018

San Angelo, Texas: 108, tying a record set in 2018

El Paso, Texas: 107, breaking a record of 105 set in 1980

• Camp Mabry in Austin, Texas: 106, breaking a record of 105 from 1914, 1923 and 1951

Midland International Air & Space Port in Midland, Texas: 105, tying a record from 1981 and 2018

Houston: 100, tying a record set in 2000

