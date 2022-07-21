Keuchel DFA’d by Diamondbacks after 4 ineffective outings

PHOENIX (AP) — Former Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel has been designated for assignment by the Arizona Diamondbacks after four ineffective outings. Keuchel had hoped to resurrect his career with the D-backs after signing on June 7 but struggled with an 0-2 record and 9.64 ERA, giving up 20 earned runs over 18 2/3 innings. The left-hander was released by the Chicago White Sox in May after going 2-5 with a 7.88 ERA during the first two months of the year. Keuchel was the 2015 AL Cy Young winner while with the Houston Astros.

