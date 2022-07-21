Measure 110 Oversight Council OKs Behavioral Health Resource Network for Deschutes County

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Measure 110 Oversight and Accountability Council approved two additional Behavioral Health Resource Networks in Deschutes and Malheur counties on Wednesday.

The OAC has now approved BHRNs in 29 out of 36 counties.

The new approvals represent an investment of more than $13.4 million, bringing the total BHRN funding to more than $137.8 million. To date, nearly $180 million has been allocated in support of Measure 110, including Access to Care (ATC) grant funding.

OHA has developed a statewide map visualization that shows the BHRNs that have been approved for funding (in orange), along with those that have been selected by the OAC (in blue) and are in negotiations for funding approval.

See OHA’s robust new dashboard showing the BHRN approval and funding progress to date. OHA will continue to provide frequent updates on the funding process.

Other M110 funds to be disbursed

A three-month extension was offered to ATC grantees through Sept. 30, 2022.

Twenty-eight of the original 66 recipients received first-round extensions for a total of $5,725,054.93. Fifty-four of the original 66 recipients requested second-round extensions; of those, 41 were found eligible for additional funds totaling $4,356,343.

The additional funds are in the process of being disbursed, bringing the total ATC funds to be disbursed to approximately $41.6million.

These funds will prevent a lapse of funding or interruption of service for grantees while the OAC continues to review and approve applications.

ATC grantees comprise 70 substance use treatment programs that provide treatment, housing, vocational training and other life-changing support services.

Background: In November 2020, Oregon voters passed Measure 110, the Drug Addiction Treatment and Recovery Act of 2020, which became effective Dec. 4, 2020, to better serve people actively using substances or diagnosed with a substance use disorder. In July 2021, the legislature passed SB 755, which amended the act and made it more feasible to implement.

People who provide drug treatment and recovery services and advocates for criminal justice reform wrote Measure 110 in response to the high rate of drug addiction and overdoses in Oregon, and the disproportionate impact of those outcomes on Oregon’s communities of color.

Their goal was to establish a more equitable and effective approach to substance use disorder. OHA is working with the OAC to develop a first-in-the-nation health-based approach to substance use and overdose prevention system, which is more helpful, caring and cost-effective than punishing and criminalizing people who need help.