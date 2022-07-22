QB Deshaun Watson reports to Browns camp not knowing future

CLEVELAND (AP) — Deshaun Watson reported to his first training camp with the Cleveland Browns not knowing how long he’ll be their starting quarterback. As he awaits word on whether he’ll be suspended by the NFL, the three-time Pro Bowler arrived at Cleveland’s training facility along with the team’s other QBs and rookies. The 26-year-old is facing a likely league suspension for violating its personal conduct policy following allegations by two dozen massage therapists in Texas that he was sexually inappropriate with them. Watson’s fate is being decided by a league disciplinary officer. Retired federal judge Sue L. Robinson has spent the past few weeks reviewing the case following a hearing and briefs submitted by the quarterback’s legal team, the NFL Players Association and league.

