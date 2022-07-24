Big Papi a big hit at his Baseball Hall of Fame induction

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz was inducted into the Hall of Fame as legions of fans cheered him. They chanted “Papi! Papi!” from the lawn outside the Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown, New York, and countless flags of his native Dominican Republic wafting in the breeze. Dressed in a blue suit with a red tie, Ortiz spoke from his heart, thanking all of those along the way that made his Hall of Famer journey possible. Six Era Committee selections also comprised in the Class of 2022 — former Twins teammates Jim Kaat and Tony Oliva, the late Minnie Miñoso, former Dodgers star and Mets manager Gil Hodges, and Black pioneers Buck O’Neil and Bud Fowler.

