Ruiz gets 3 hits, Nats avoid sweep with 4-3 win over D-backs

PHOENIX (AP) — Keibert Ruiz had three hits, including a go-ahead single in the eighth inning, and the Washington Nationals avoided a three-game sweep by beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-3. Pinch-hitter Lane Thomas led off the eighth with a double against All-Star left-hander Joe Mantiply, and Ruiz brought him home with a line-drive single for a 4-3 advantage. Arizona left 13 runners on base. The Nationals won for just the third time in 20 games.

