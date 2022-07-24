Send in the clowns? LeBron’s a yes, Martinez a no
By DAVID BRANDT
AP Sports Writer
PHOENIX (AP) — LeBron James liked the clown nose. Dave Martinez wasn’t as big of a fan. Sorry skip, it appears Washington Nationals outfielder Victor Robles is siding with King James on this one. Robles was caught be cameras in the dugout on Sunday wearing a clown nose, one day after Arizona pitcher Madison Bumgarner called him a “clown” for briefly admiring his eighth-inning homer in Washington’s 7-2 loss on Saturday. James posted the picture of Robles wearing the clown nose on his Instagram story with the caption “Something I would do for sure!”