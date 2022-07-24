Volcanic eruption in Japan forces evacuations in 2 towns
By MARI YAMAGUCHI
Associated Press
TOKYO (AP) — Dozens of people have evacuated two towns in southern Japan where a volcano spewed ash and large rocks into the nighttime sky. Large rocks fell as far as 1.5 miles from the Sakurajima volcano Sunday night, and dark smoke with ash billowed from the mountaintop. About 50 residents were advised to leave their homes, and the city of Kagoshima said 33 of them evacuated to an nursing care facility. There have been no reports of damage or injuries so far. Sakurajima on the main southern island of Kyushu is one of Japan’s most active volcanos and has erupted repeatedly.