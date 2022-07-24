Ward, Detmers help Angels cool off Braves with 9-1 rout

ATLANTA (AP) — Taylor Ward homered in a five-run first, Reid Detmers pitched five scoreless innings and the Los Angeles Angels cooled off the Atlanta Braves with a 9-1 victory. Max Stassi went 3 for 4 and drove in three runs, and Ward was 3 for 5 with an RBI for the Angels, who improved to 3-14 this month and snapped a five-game skid. They had dropped 14 of 16 and were a season-worst 16 games under .500. The defending World Series champion Braves had won 14 of 19 and were 35-11 since June 1, the best record in the majors during that span.

