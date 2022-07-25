Feds suing poultry producers over unfair worker practices

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is expected to file a lawsuit against some of the largest poultry producers in the United States. It’s part of an effort to end what the government says are longstanding deceptive and abusive practices for workers. Three people familiar with the matter tell The Associated Press the suit is being filed Monday in Maryland. The suit names Cargill, Sanderson Farms and Wayne Farms, along with a data consulting company. The Justice Department alleges the companies have been engaged in a multiyear conspiracy to exchange information about the wages and benefits of poultry plant workers to suppress competition for those workers.

