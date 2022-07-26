After McClanahan leaves, Orioles rally to beat Rays 5-3

BALTIMORE (AP) — Ramón Urías hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning off reliever Colin Poche to undo a marvelous start by Tampa Bay All-Star Shane McClanahan and carry the Baltimore Orioles to a 5-3 victory. McClanahan pitched seven innings of two-hit ball and was lifted with a 3-2 lead after throwing 81 pitches on a humid night. Poche promptly gave up a leadoff single to Adley Rutschman and Urías followed by driving an 0-2 pitch over the left-field wall. Trey Mancini added a sacrifice fly to cap the uprising for the surprising Orioles, who moved one game over .500 at 49-48 after finishing 52-110 last year. The Rays have lost four straight.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.