Chase Young starting Commanders camp on PUP list
By STEPHEN WHYNO
AP Sports Writer
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Chase Young is starting Washington Commanders camp on the physically unable to perform list. Young is working to get back after surgery to repair a torn ACL in his right knee. The 2020 Defensive Rookie of the Year was injured in November. Doctors grafted part of the patellar tendon from Young’s left knee to help fix the tear. The 23-year-old Ohio State product has been taking a methodical approach to rehabbing the injury this offseason. There’s no guarantee Young will be ready to play in the season opener Sept. 11 against Jacksonville.