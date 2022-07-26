Former Temple baseball coach Wilson dies at 92; 1,034 wins

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Former Temple coach James “Skip” Wilson has died at 92. Wilson led teh Owls to a pair of College World Series appearances and 1,034 wins in 46 seasons as the program’s head coach. Temple said Wilson’s daughter told the school he died Tuesday in Ambler, Pennsylvania, from complications from a stroke. Wilson guided the Owls to 12 NCAA Tournaments and 12 conference championships from 1960 to 2005. He led Temple to two College World Series appearances in 1972 and 1977 and earned four more NCAA bids during the decade. Wilson made his last appearance in the NCAA Tournament following the 2001 season.

