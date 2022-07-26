Los Angeles Sparks part ways with 6-foot-8 Liz Cambage

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Sparks announced Tuesday they’ve parted ways with 6-foot-8 center Liz Cambage. The 30-year-old Cambage signed with Los Angeles on Feb. 15 as a free agent. She averaged 13.0 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in 25 games this season. She was the second overall pick by the Tulsa Shock in 2011, but has played in only five WNBA seasons. The Australian sat out 2012 to prepare for the London Olympics and took a four-year hiatus from the league (2014-17) because she didn’t want to play in Tulsa. The franchise moved to Dallas in 2016 and she returned to the league in 2018. Cambage must now clear waivers before becoming a free agent.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.