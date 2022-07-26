Plum’s 3’s lead Aces over Sky in WNBA Commissioner’s Cup.

CHICAGO (AP) — Kelsey Plum scored 12 of her 24 points in the first quarter as the Las Vegas Aces raced to an early 23-point lead, then held on for a 93-83 victory over the Chicago Sky to win the second WNBA Commissioner’s Cup championship. Plum, who won the All-Star MVP in Chicago a few weeks ago, hit six of her nine 3-point attempts. Chelsea Gray had 19 points — including nine pivotal ones in the third quarter — and earned MVP of the game. A’ja Wilson had 17 points, 17 rebounds and six blocks as the Aces dominated early, then repelled several Sky runs in the second half. Jackie Young had 18 points. Candace Parker led Chicago with 20 points and Kahleah Copper and Emma Meesseman each added 18.

