Martinez joins Man United as potential threat to Maguire

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United has completed the signing of Argentina center back Lisandro Martinez from Ajax for nearly $58 million. It’s a move that casts doubt on the future of much-criticized captain Harry Maguire. Martinez signed a five-year deal with the option of an extra 12 months at United. The clubs reached agreement on the transfer 10 days ago. Martinez links up again with recently hired United manager Erik ten Hag after the pair worked together at Ajax. It’s a signal the team will have more of a possession-based style this season. Martinez is a ball-playing defender who plays as a left-sided center back. That’s the position currently occupied by Harry Maguire.

