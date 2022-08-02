Braves send postseason star Smith to Astros for RHP Odorizzi

ATLANTA (AP) — The World Series champion Atlanta Braves have bolstered their starting staff ahead of the trade deadline by giving up a reliever who played a big part in their 2021 title. Poised for another postseason run, the Braves dealt former closer Will Smith to the Houston Astros for right-hander Jake Odorizzi. That gives Atlanta a sixth starting pitcher for the final two months of the regular season. The move was the biggest of three deadline deals pulled off by general manager Alex Anthopoulos. He gave up minor leaguers for acquire corner outfielder Robbie Grossman from Detroit and infielder Ehire Adrianza from Washington.

