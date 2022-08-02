Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 11:47 AM

Cardinals WR Marquise Brown activated, will start slowly

KTVZ

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have activated receiver Marquise Brown from the non-football injury list. Brown was acquired in a draft-day trade with the Baltimore Ravens, giving the Cardinals a receiver who caught 91 passes for 1,007 yards and six touchdowns last season. Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Brown suffered a minor hamstring injury before camp started while working out on his own. The 25-year-old is expected to have a big role in Arizona’s offense, particularly early in the season when three-time All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins is out for the first six games. Hopkins was suspended in May for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancers.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content