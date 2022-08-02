Judge allows Capitol riot officer lawsuits against Trump to go forward

By Andrew Millman

A federal judge on Tuesday rejected a motion from Donald Trump to dismiss three lawsuits brought by four police officers against the former president for their injuries suffered during the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.

The two-paragraph order from DC District Judge Amit Mehta rejects Trump’s claim that he has immunity from these lawsuits because his actions fell within his presidential duties.

US Capitol Police officers Briana Kirkland and Marcus Moore, along with Washington, DC Metropolitan Police officers DeDivine K. Carter and Bobby Tabron, allege Trump is responsible for the Capitol attack.

Tuesday, Mehta cited his ruling from February in a similar case involving Capitol Police officers suing Trump for their injuries where he sided with the officers.

“The court already rejected President Trump’s assertion of immunity,” Mehta said in the brief order. “The court does so again.”

In the previous order, Mehta wrote that Trump’s alleged actions did not fall into the “outer perimeter” of official presidential responsibilities because they were “entirely concern[ed] with his efforts to remain in office for a second term.”

