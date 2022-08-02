USOPC chooses triathlon exec Rocky Harris as sports leader

DENVER (AP) — The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee has hired USA Triathlon and onetime Arizona State athletics executive Rocky Harris to head its sports performance department. Harris will have a sprawling network to oversee — responsible for Olympic sports performance, relationships with more than 50 national governing bodies, the USOPC’s connection with NCAA programs, and athlete services, which includes oversight of programs designed for their mental and physical well-being. He comes to the USOPC after spending five years as CEO of USA Triathlon. Before that, he worked as chief operating officer for Arizona State’s athletic department.

