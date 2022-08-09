Sean McVay reveals he has contract extension with LA Rams

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Coach Sean McVay says he has finalized his contract extension with the Los Angeles Rams. McVay and the Rams didn’t reveal the terms of the long-expected deal but the youngest coach to win a Super Bowl reaffirmed his commitment to Los Angeles after practice in training camp at UC Irvine. McVay didn’t say when he finalized the deal, but it apparently happened before training camp. The 36-year-old coach is beginning his sixth season in charge of the Rams. He has been the youngest coach in the NFL throughout his tenure.

