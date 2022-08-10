Two Sisters events partner to create ‘An Evening with the Blues’ for Central Oregonians

Two classic Sisters events are coming together to create a new night of music. The Sisters Folk Festival and Sisters Rhythm and Brews Festival have come together to create "An Evening with the Blues." The new event takes place Thursday evening at Sisters Art Works starting at 6 p.m,.; doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets start at $35. The event will feature blues,country and gospel artists such as Jimmy "Duck" Holmes, Jontavious Willis, and Southern Avenue.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.