Falcons WR London (knee) not seriously hurt, will miss time

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons rookie receiver Drake London will likely be held out of practice this week because of a right knee injury, but the No. 8 overall pick isn’t expected to miss significant time. London was injured in the Falcons’ preseason opener at Detroit. He went out on the first series after catching a 24-yard pass. Coach Arthur Smith says London isn’t likely to practice this week, including joint workouts with the New York Jets ahead of an Aug. 22 preseason game at the Meadowlands. It’s possible London won’t play against until the Sept. 11 regular-season opener against New Orleans.

