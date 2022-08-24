Skip to Content
today at 4:24 PM
Published 4:35 PM
The COVID-19 Biweekly Data Report, released today, shows a decrease in COVID-19-related hospitalizations and deaths. 

Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 11,612 new cases of COVID-19 from Aug. 7 to Aug. 20, a 26% decline from the previous biweekly total of 15,686.  

During the two-week period of Aug. 7 to Aug. 20, test positivity was 10.9%, down from 13% in the previous two-week period. 

Wednesday’s COVID-19 Biweekly Congregate Care Setting Outbreak Report shows 201 active outbreaks in care facilities, senior living communities and congregate care living settings with three or more confirmed COVID-19 cases or one or more COVID-19-related deaths.

OHA updates dashboards on COVID-19 vaccine allocations, deliveries and provider enrollment

This week, the “Allocations” and “Deliveries” tabs on the COVID-19 Vaccine Weekly Update dashboard will be removed and archived. An archive of the “Allocations” and “Deliveries” tabs can be found here. The “Administrations” and “Non-Viable” tabs will continue to be updated weekly.

The COVID-19 Vaccine Provider Enrollment dashboard will be archived and will no longer be updated.

OHA continues to review COVID-19 data shared on its dashboards and will periodically align resources and staffing with the status of the pandemic and other public health needs.

COVID-19 vaccines are widely available for all age groups 6 months and older across the state. Visit OHA’s Get Vaccinated Oregon locator tool to find COVID-19 vaccine providers in your community.

Barney Lerten

Barney is the digital content director for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Barney here.

