The ‘significant’ flood threat is still not over in the South

By Judson Jones and Monica Garrett, CNN

The extreme influx of moisture that has been slowly moving across the South is delivering another day of flooding rains, this time across northern Louisiana and central Mississippi.

Starting on Sunday and moving into Monday, this storm system delivered a summer’s worth of rainfall in Dallas, Texas. This led to flash flooding across the metro area, sweeping cars off the roadways and flooding homes and apartments.

These excessive rains moved east into Louisiana and Mississippi on Tuesday, delivering 3 to 5 inches of rain or more across a widespread area.

But the worst isn’t over.

With 2 to 4 more inches of heavy rainfall moving into the area Wednesday morning on top of saturated ground, there is a “significant threat” for flash flooding, the National Weather Service in Jackson, Mississippi, said.

“The area with ‘significant’ risk for flash flooding has been expanded across to cover most of northeast Louisiana and most of central Mississippi (roughly 50 to 60 miles on either side of the Interstate 20 corridor),” the office said.

There is a moderate risk — level 3 of 4 — for excessive rainfall over parts of northeast Louisiana into central Mississippi (including the Jackson metro area), the Weather Prediction Center wrote Wednesday morning.

Meteorologists there said that the flood threat for the region will continue through the evening, and widespread flash flooding is likely.

“Area soils are saturated, with streams and bayous running high from the last several days of rain,” the National Weather Service in Jackson, Mississippi, said.

A slight risk — level 2 of 4 — stretches from western Alabama through much of the Texas Coast. Any place in these risk areas has the potential to receive 3 to 6 inches of rain or more on Wednesday.

A little over 4 million people are under flood watches, which are in effect through late Wednesday from Texas to Mississippi.

The excessive rains are expected to spread into Alabama while lingering across Mississippi on Thursday.

“This system is forecast to gradually weaken over the next couple of days,” the WPC said. “A slow tapering trend of the heavy rain is forecast by Friday but more scattered thunderstorms can be expected to develop along the Gulf Coast.”

