Drury homers, drives in 3 as Padres hold off Giants 6-5

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Brandon Drury hit a two-run homer in the first inning and later added an RBI single, and the San Diego Padres beat the San Francisco Giants 6-5 in a game that included a pair of delays. Josh Bell had an RBI single for San Diego to get things started in the first, then Austin Nola hit a two-run single in the fourth. Play was initially halted when plate umpire Marvin Hudson got hurt in the bottom of the first, then again for 40 minutes in the top of the third when some of the ballpark light banks went out.

