MLB players’ association trying to unionize minor leaguers

NEW YORK (AP) — The Major League Baseball Players Association is attempting to unionize minor leaguers, reversing decades of opposition. The players’ association says it is circulating union authorization cards among players with minor league contracts to form a separate bargaining unit from the big leaguers. While the average major league salary is above $4 million, players with minor league contracts earn as little as $400 a week during the six-month season. Signed cards from 30% of the estimated 5,000 to 6,000 minor leaguers would allow the union to file a petition to the National Labor Relations Board asking for an authorization election.

