Police ID officer who shot, killed possibly suicidal man

MCMINNVILLE, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon State Police have released the name of a McMinnville, Oregon, police officer who fatally shot a man last week.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Justin Schwartz has been an officer with the McMinnville Police Department for five years, state police said. He began his law-enforcement career in 2009.

Schwartz and McMinnville police officer Cody Williams responded last Tuesday to a report that a man at an apartment building in McMinnville might be suicidal.

Laurence Dickson, 69, had called 911 because “he felt like he was going to harm himself,” according to state police.

Officers arrived at the building, and they asked Dickson to come outside, police said. Dickson emerged, appearing to hold a firearm, police said.

“Officer Schwartz told Dickson to drop the weapon, but Dickson pointed it at Officer Schwartz,” the Oregon State Police said in a statement.

Schwartz fired one round striking Dickson in the chest. Officers gave medical aid and called for medics, but Dickson was declared deceased at the scene, police said.

It was later discovered that the weapon Dickson had was “an air gun that is designed to resemble a revolver,” the state police said.

Schwartz and Williams are on administrative leave, and the investigation by state police is continuing.