Google becoming FIBA’s 1st women’s-only hoops global partner
By DOUG FEINBERG
AP Basketball Writer
Google is becoming the first women’s-only basketball global partner with FIBA. The internet company entered a multiyear partnership with the WNBA in 2021 and now is working with basketball’s world governing body, which has nine global partners for both men’s and women’s basketball. The partnership will begin next month at the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup in Sydney, which starts on Sept. 22. Google will be the presenter of the All-Star Five that recognizes the best players of the tournament. While this year’s World Cup is down from 16 teams to 12, FIBA’s secretary general says future tournaments would go back to 16 teams starting in 2026 and potentially have even more involved.