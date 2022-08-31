Be Like Mike: NASCAR’s Wallace switching numbers like Jordan

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR racer Bubba Wallace will switch from No. 23 to No. 45, just like his famous car owner Michael Jordan did during his NBA career. The switch is due to the No. 45 competing for the Owner’s Championship and 23XI leaders believe Wallace will give them a better chance to win. Ty Gibbs had been driving No. 45 Toyota for injured racer Kurt Busch. Gibbs will race No. 23 the rest of the season. Busch sustained a concussion at Pocono and missed the final six races of the season. He has not been cleared to race at Darlington this weekend.

