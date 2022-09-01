Skip to Content
Amtrak restarting service from Seattle to Vancouver, B.C.

SEATTLE (AP) — Amtrak will restart its Cascades passenger-train service between Seattle and Vancouver, British Columbia, in September — earlier than the December restart date announced previously because of a lack of personnel.

Service will resume on Sept. 26, according to a statement Wednesday from Amtrak officials along with the Washington and Oregon Departments of Transportation and VIA Rail Canada Wednesday.

One roundtrip will be offered daily, with a second added later as Amtrak staffing continues to ramp up.

Amtrak suspended service on the route to Canada about two years ago when the pandemic started and the countries’ borders were closed.

Amtrak said this spring they didn’t have enough conductors, mechanics and service staff yet to operate the trains likely until December. Washington state officials said at the time they hoped the trains would roll again by summer or late spring.

