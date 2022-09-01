Judge says Lindsey Graham must answer questions to grand jury but limits scope of testimony
By Holmes Lybrand
Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina must appear before the Georgia special grand jury investigating efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, a federal judge ruled Thursday, but the scope of his testimony will be limited.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
