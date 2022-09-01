PSG offloads but waits on Skriniar as transfer window closes

PARIS (AP) — French champion Paris Saint-Germain offloaded several players and hoped to complete a busy last day of the transfer window by signing Inter Milan’s central defender Milan Skriniar. PSG coach Christophe Galtier wanted more players and got his wish when Fabian Ruiz joined on a five-year deal from Napoli. PSG’s outlay of 130 million euros ($130 million) so far included midfielders Vitinha (Portugal) and Renato Sanches (Lille) and right back Nordi Mukiele (Leipzig). But Galtier really wants another defender so he can rotate his squad properly. PSG has reportedly offered 60 million euros for the 27-year-old Skriniar. But Italian champion Inter was demanding more.

