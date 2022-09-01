Ravens’ mascot headed to IR with ‘drumstick’ injury

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens are making a feathered addition to their injured reserve list. Coach John Harbaugh announced that Poe — the team’s bird mascot — was going on IR. Poe was carted off the field at halftime of the Ravens’ preseason game against Washington last weekend. Poe was joined by other mascots for a halftime game before being injured. Harbaugh said Poe has a season-ending injury to his drumstick, and the team would find a replacement.

