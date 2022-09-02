Belgium’s Vertonghen, Batshuayi transfer clubs ahead of WCup

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium teammates Jan Vertonghen and Michy Batshuayi were on the move Friday. They’re leaving Champions League teams to join new clubs ahead of the World Cup. Vertonghen moved home to join Anderlecht and play in the Belgian league for the first time aged 35. Anderlecht says the veteran defender signed a two-year deal. Vertonghen left Benfica which is in a Champions League group with Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus. Batshuayi headed back to Turkey where Fenerbahçe says it has an agreement with Chelsea for the transfer pending a medical. The 28-year-old Batshuayi spent last season in Istanbul on loan to Beşiktaş.

