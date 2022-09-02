Champions League refs told to punish ‘acts of simulation’

Skip to Content
NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA wants Champions League referees to be tougher with players who exaggerate contact trying to get an opponent shown a yellow card. UEFA says referees should punish attempts to “dupe” them with “acts of simulation or by over-reacting to light-contact fouls.” UEFA chief refereeing officer Roberto Rosetti calls such deception “disrespectful behavior” toward fellow players. The advice was published ahead of European club competition group-stage play starting next week. UEFA also wants referees to crack down on players mobbing match officials to influence decisions and mass confrontations involving players and coaches.

