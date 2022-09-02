McGowan keeps 1-stroke lead going into weekend in Denmark

FARSO, Denmark (AP) — English golfer Ross McGowan sunk a 12-foot birdie putt on the last hole to take a one-stroke lead into the weekend at the European tour’s Made in HimmerLand. McGowan was the overnight leader and started his second round also with a birdie. He scored a 6-under-par 65 to total 15 under at the HimmerLand course. He was one shot clear of compatriot Richard Mansell and Italy’s Francesco Laporta. They both carded consecutive 64s. Marcus Helligkilde and Soren Kjeldsen wre leading the home effort. The Danes shared fourth place with England’s Tom Lewis and in-form Scot Ewen Ferguson on 12 under, three shots off the pace.

