Serie A’s governing body adopts energy saving measures

MILAN (AP) — The Italian soccer league has announced a number of energy saving measures. The Lega Serie A says stadiums will only be allowed to be lit for a maximum of four hours. It also reduced the amount of time floodlights could be fully turned on before kickoff from 90 minutes to an hour. The league’s governing body is also working on projects to make stadiums more energy efficient and also to improve undersoil heating usage with colder weather approaching.

